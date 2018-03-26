× “Elton Jim” fears the recent self-driving car fatality in Arizona is proof our concern for public safety is slipping, and he wonders if photo albums will rival vinyl albums

In this 97th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano views two recent safety tragedies — a self-driving car killing a pedestrian in Arizona, and a new public walking bridge collapsing in Florida — as our safety standards are slipping. Are we becoming a “half-baked society” by allowing products not fully tested and approved to be put into the market? And with more than five bins of family and personal hard copy photos, he wonders if the photo album will make a comeback like the vinyl album.