Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

What is the Definition Happiness?

Posted 11:48 AM, March 26, 2018, by
Happiness, Secret Society, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Unabridged, Happiness, Secret Society, Pamela Gail Johnson, Founder, Chicago, Texas, Illinois

Happiness (Photo by Jill1111 of Pixabay)

Founder of the Secret Society of Happy People, Pamela Gail Johnson explains why she created the foundation and how people define happiness.

For more information about the Secret Society of Happy People, visit: Sohp.com
Like the Secret Society of Happy People on Facebook at: Facebook.com/HappySociety

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine

 