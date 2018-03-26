Chicago Tribune Prime Expo – April 14

On Saturday, April 14, join us at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (5555 N. River Road in Rosemont) for an informative, inspiring and fun day designed especially for the 50+ active adult. Our goal is to help active adults get the most out of life!

This free one-day expo will feature interactive exhibitors, live entertainment and expert speakers presenting the latest on health and wellness, financial planning, travel, relationships, free health screenings, opportunities to sample products and much more.