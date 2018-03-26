Blackhawks’ John Wiedeman joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes at the United Center
Blackhawks radio play-by-play savant, John Wiedeman, joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss free agency and the future of the Blackhawks from their LIVE broadcast at the United Center.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl Follow @VioletaPod Follow @kpowell720 Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!