× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.26.18: Under the sea

Today on the bonus hour, Bill tries to convince Wendy to buy her husband the best birthday gift ever. Bill also plays the saddest version of the Toy ‘R Us Theme. Then, Bill talks about a toy he has ordered online that he still hasn’t received six months later. They also talk about a mysterious sea creature that has washed up on a Georgia Beach.

