× B2B-Ep. 27|Wine Fraud: Buyer Beware, the Million Dollar Problem

This week on Barrel To Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot, Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin present a look at the historical business of fraudulent wine, some incredibly audacious wine scams, and how modern technology is working to combat this expensive problem. Plus, Kristen and Jeff answer one lucky listener wins a wins a $20 gift card by asking a question about up-and-coming wine regions.

