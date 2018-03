× Attorney Karen Conti: “Maybe the president should choose his friends more carefully” when it comes to Stormy Daniels

Family and business law attorney Karen Conti joins the show to explain why Stormy Daniels decided to go against her nondisclosure agreement with President Trump’s attorney. John wants to find out how this action can be taken after her acceptance of $130,000 of hush money. Plus, Karen speculates on one piece of evidence she thinks is likely available.