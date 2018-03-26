× After Hours with Rick Kogan: “Mattachine” Podcast Host Devlyn Camp; Artists Tony Fitzpatrick & Yulia Kuznetsova; Mob Adjacent’s Jeffrey Gentile & Michael Gentile Jr.

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined in studio by Devlyn Camp, host and producer, of the 10-episode “Mattachine” podcast, available free on iTune and at www.mattachinepod.com. Rick then speaks with artists Tony Fitzpatrick, Yulia Kuznetsova and immigration attorney Fiona McEntee. Jeffrey Gentile and Michael Gentile Jr. round out the guest list to talk about their book, “Mob Adjacent: A Family Memoir.” For more information, visit mobadjacent.com. Music heard on tonight’s show comes from “Laura Freeman: Something Cool.”