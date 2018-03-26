× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: What we learned from the Stormy Daniels interview

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by their pal, the feisty Tribune Columnist, Eric Zorn! They discuss Stormy Daniels’ lackluster interview on “60 Minutes”. They also talk about the political landscape following The March For Our Lives protest.

