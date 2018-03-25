× WGN Radio Theatre #268: Fibber Mcgee and Molly, Our Miss Brooks & The Halls of Ivy

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 24, 2018. Special guest Gloria McMillan joins us live from LA to speak about her career in classic radio.First, a classic episode of the night is: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Jerry Mcgee Arriving.” Guest Starring: J&M Jordan; (11-09-54). Next episode of the night is: “Our Miss Brooks: Stretch In Love … Again.” Guest Starring: Eve Arden;(10-22-50). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Halls of Ivy: Poetry Meeting.” Guest Starring: R&B Colman; (07-05-50)

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre