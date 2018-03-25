× This is History: Chicago’s ‘Hub’ and ‘Axle’ Roller Skating Rinks, WGN Television 9 Debuts, Richard J Daley Becomes Mayor, Meig’s Field Closes

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about this week’s historic events including the introduction of the roller skate and Chicago’s best venues from past to present, the invention of the dishwasher in Chicago in 1889, the Wrigley Company is founded, WGN Television begins broadcasting in 1948, Richard J. Daley was elected Mayor in 1955 and Mayor Richard M. Daley bulldozes Meig’s Field in 2003.