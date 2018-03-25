× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/25/18

On this Special Post-Primary Election Edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by BGA chief of investigations Bob Secter and Chris Mooney from U of I for a Post-Primary Election round table discussion. Bob, Chris, and Rick go across all of the ballot results from Tuesday’s Democratic and Republican Primaries; examine what happened in those primary election races; and take a look ahead to what’s to come in November with the General Election.

