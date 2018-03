× The Legacy of Judy Baar Topinka

Son of the late Judy Baar Topinka, Joe Topinka, stops by to talk about his mother’s legacy and the impact she left on many people. Joe also shares details about his new biography “Just Judy” that shares details about his mother’s life and the nonstop lessons he learned from her.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.