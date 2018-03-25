× OTL #597: Improvised Star Trek, Chicago Latino Film Fest, Emily Jane Powers plays live

Mike Stephen promotes the upcoming OTL 600th episode live event at The Friendly Tap, talks with a representative from the Chicago Latino Film Festival, drops by the Cards Against Humanity studios to learn about the local sci-fi podcast Improvised Star Trek, and welcomes local indie pop artist Emily Jane Powers into the studio to play some sweet jamz.

