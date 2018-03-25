× Karen Conti |Full Show 3/25/2018

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show guests include:

Joe Topinka, son of the late Judy Baar Topinka, stops by to talk about his mother’s legacy and how he’s honoring her in the biography “Just Judy“; and author of The End of Epidemics: The Looming Threat to Humanity and How to Stop It , Dr. Jonathon Quick, shares a set of actions that he’s titled “The Power of Seven” which could possibly prevent future epidemics.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

