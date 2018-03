× Judd Apatow Talks to Dave Plier About New HBO Documentary ‘The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling’

Producer, writer and director Judd Apatow previews his new HBO documentary, ’The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling’ and digs deep into Garry’s childhood and journey to fame, plus Garry’s earliest appearances at ’The Comedy Store’, ’The Tonight Show’, and a behind the scenes look at the groundbreaking TV series ‘It’s Garry Shandling’s Show’ and ’The Larry Sanders Show’.