× Is there a chance that future epidemics can be prevented?

Karen Conti speaks with the author of The End of Epidemics: The Looming Threat to Humanity and How to Stop It , Dr. Jonathon Quick about a set of actions that he’s titled “The Power of Seven” which could possibly prevent future epidemics. Dr. Quick also shares some of his discoveries from analyzing local and global efforts to contain diseases.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.