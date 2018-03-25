× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Full Show | 3.25.18

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

In Kid’s Sports, we welcome Casey Tyrell a sixth grader at Troy Shorewood Middle School, his goal in life is to be a fighting Irish leprechaun for Notre Dame! He publishes weekly Casey’s Tribune Sports, a six-page newsletter with local, Chicago, and national sports stories. He is into his travel team baseball league right now and he also plays golf.

In the Far Flung Forecast with Dave Schwan, we find out how Normal, Illinois got it’s name.

Mauricio Martinez who plays Emilio Estefan in ON YOUR FEET a Mexican actor & recording artist thrilled to be making his Broadway debut!

On what would have been Studs Terkel’s 106th birthday, the Studs Terkel Radio Archive (STRA) will launch more than 5,600 of some of his greatest interviews. The archive will be available to the general public on May 16, 2018

Baconfest Chicago 2018 will be on Friday April 6 and Saturday April 7, 2018 at the UIC Forum (725 W. Roosevelt)

Here’s my list for Easter Brunch. All these places have been featured on Chicago’s Best.