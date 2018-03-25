× Brian Noonan Show 3/25/18: Tailwinds Distilling Company and Chicago Rum Fest

Brian talks to Jillian Beall from Tailwinds Distilling Company about rum, distilling, and Chicago Rum Fest. Plus, the crew discusses Black Panther, Loyola-Chicago’s men’s basketball team, and spring break stories.

To kick off the show, Brian and the crew discuss spring break vacations in college. Brian also saw Marvel’s Black Banther movie this week and talks to his producer, Cody, about the hype around the movie. The crew also discusses the incredible success of Loyola-Chicago in the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament and brainstorms how Sister Jean could maybe help Brian’s radio show. In his ongoing crusade against riding regional buses, Brian also discusses a story about how terrified Greyhound passengers pleaded with their bus driver to pull over and sleep during a 20-plus-hour bus trip between Phoenix and Dallas.

Jillian Beall from Tailwinds Distilling Company joins Brian in-studio to discuss the history and progress of the distillery since their last conversation just one year ago. Brian samples different types of rums from the distillery and learns about various rum distilling news and techniques, including different flavors of rum and how rum is used in both cocktails and as a sipping spirit. Plus: learn all the details you need to know ahead of the Chicago Rum Festival on April 14 at the Logan Square Auditorium.

To wrap up the show, Brian talks about the completely ridiculous story of how a Pennsylvania school district has been arming teachers with rocks in case of an active shooter. It’s a wild and crazy story to wrap up a short but sweet show on WGN Radio!