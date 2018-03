× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/24/18: Mark Guarino, James Peltz, Pam Jones

Amy Guth discusses the effect that Uber and Lyft have had on traffic and transportation in Chicago with writer Mark Guarino (http://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20180316/ISSUE01/180319945/whats-making-traffic-worse-in-chicago-signs-point-to-uber-lyft). LA Times reporter James Peltz explains why the CEO of another toy company is vying to save Toys R Us. Plus, a live report from March For Our Lives from Pam Jones.