White Sox Weekly (3/24/18): Ed Farmer, Chuck Garfien and Matt Davidson wrap up Spring Training

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz run down the week in White Sox Baseball: Ed Farmer joins the show discusses this year’s Sox squad ‘growing into a unit’; NBCSN Sox pre/postgame host Chuck Garfien talks about the outlook on the probable next guys up, Michael Kopech and Eloy Jimenez; DH/3B Matt Davidson talks about his tweaks for 2018 and achieving in the face of past failures, and we preview the opening series with Fox Sports KC host/reporter Joel Goldberg.