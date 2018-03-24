× The theory of everything: Space writer helps break down Stephen Hawking’s final paper

Senior writer for space.com, Mike Wall joins The Matt Bubala Show to talk about Stephen Hawking’s theory about the multiverse, or the idea that our universe is one of many universes. A Smooth Exit from Eternal Inflation was released just ten days before Hawking’s death.

Walls explains the thoughts on the Big Bang, which is the expansion of space-time that occurred at the creation of the universe. Some scientists believe this multiverse has happened multiple times, creating an infinite number of them. Time didn’t exist before what scientists call the Big Bang, but the understanding is what brings science and religion together. There is a vague conclusion to this theory, but Wall is confident that Hawking’s paper “lays out the parallel universes, which a lot of people think is true. It goes to a different parallel universe and what this paper does it sort of imagines what a parallel universe looks like,” Wall says. “There’s no reason to think that the physical laws are the same…for example, speed of light, gravitational force, can be very different. It’s weird to think that there’s all these possibilities and our universe is just the only one,” Wall says. He says our brains may not be powerful enough to understand the true nature of what other universes are like, which is why we don’t know if there are any. “We evolve to understand what we can see and touch upon our life span. Now, we’re trying to understand what the entire universe is,” he says. Scientists are trying to get a deeper understanding of the theory of everything, which includes physics of the universe, black holes, and gravity to understand how the worlds around us work.