'The Last Jedi' novelization, insights and opinions from Mark Hamill, and much more

The novelization for STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI gets our review with highlights from the audiobook featuring some shocking moments not featured in the final film. Speaking of the film itself, we have more to say about THE LAST JEDI home video release. Voicemail sparks another debate over the Anakin/Vader transformation. In news, we follow Mark Hamill to SXSW in Austin all the way to Dublin, Ireland. Mark never fails to entertain when it comes to sharing his Star Wars insights and opinions! The maestro John Williams talks about his future in STAR WARS and his thoughts on Rey’s parents on KUSC radio. RFR is proud to present SOLO in OHIO, happening May 25th in downtown Cleveland. We have the latest details! We look back at the history of Star Wars home video releases and share our memories from VHS to Blu Ray. Plus, Ziro The Hutt, and we’re giving away a huge STAR WARS TOP TRUMPS prize to a lucky RFR listener…Find out how you can win!