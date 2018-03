× Stephen Hawking’s last words, Mexico vacation horror stories, a falling space station and everything in between (Matt Bubala Full Show 3-24-18)

This weekend, Matt Bubala is joined by space writer Mike Hall to talk about Stephen Hawking’s last paper, which was released a few days before his death. Later on, Bubala and listeners talk about the recent dangers of traveling to Mexico after American families have mysteriously died while on vacation. Yesterday, a news article was released that an Iowa couple and their two children were found dead in the condo they were staying at. ┬áChris Gebhardt joins the show once again to talk about the predictions of where a Chinese space lab may hit.