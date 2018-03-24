× Stephen Hawking’s last words, Mexico vacation horror stories, a falling space station and everything in between (Matt Bubala Full Show 3-24-18)

This weekend, Matt Bubala is joined by space writer Mike Hall to talk about Stephen Hawking’s last paper, which was released a few days before his death. Later on, Bubala and listeners talk about the recent dangers of traveling to Mexico after American families have mysteriously died while on vacation. Yesterday, a news article was released that an Iowa couple and their two children were found dead in the condo they were staying at. Chris Gebhardt joins the show once again to talk about the predictions of where a Chinese space lab may hit.