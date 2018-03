× Startup Showcase: ALTANEVE Prosecco & Sparkling Wine

Today on the show Technori’s Scott Kitun and Partner with Kelley Drye & Warren LLP Matt Luzadder talk to David Noto, the founder of Altaneve Prosecco, a low sulfate sparkling wine.

