Sox DH/3B Matt Davidson: "Failure comes from the past, it has nothing to do with the future"

Sox DH-3rd baseman Matt Davidson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly; he talks about focusing on improving his decision-making at the plate and the emphasis on getting on base more in his spring work, resurrecting his career after a rough patch in AAA Charlotte and the mental approach to getting over the ‘fear of failure’, getting tips on a DH routine from Jim Thome and Frank Thomas, and more.