CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 22: Matt Davidson #24 of the Chicago White Sox is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the 4th inning against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Sox DH/3B Matt Davidson: “Failure comes from the past, it has nothing to do with the future”
Sox DH-3rd baseman Matt Davidson joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly; he talks about focusing on improving his decision-making at the plate and the emphasis on getting on base more in his spring work, resurrecting his career after a rough patch in AAA Charlotte and the mental approach to getting over the ‘fear of failure’, getting tips on a DH routine from Jim Thome and Frank Thomas, and more.