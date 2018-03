× On the Road 03/24/2018: Tommy Johnson Jr, Ron Capps and much more!

Today on the show host Dane Neal talks with Glennfiddich Brand Ambassador Tracie Franklin, the driver of the NHRA Make a Wish Funny Car, Tommy Johnson Jr, Illinois Racing Historian Stan Kalwasinski tells us some Chicagoland racing facts and Ron Capps from the NHRA NAPA Auto Parts Funny Car joins the program to talk drag racing.