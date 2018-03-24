× “Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer” with Leslie Zemeckis, Music from “The Ars Nova”, ‘What’s That From!?’, and The Political Round Table! | Full Show (March 23rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (March 23rd) We welcome filmmaker, Leslie Zemeckis who is releasing the film, “Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer” which is the story of Mabel Stark, the first female tiger trainer. Then, we bring on music from “The Ars Nova”. Also, it’s Friday so we bring on our political experts for the Political Round Table (Eric Elk, Ken Jakubowski). And finally we play another episode of “What’s That From”… This week the crew takes on a famous scene from the movie, “Forrest Gump”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

