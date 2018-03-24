× Free tacos for WGN Radio listeners if this happens over Easter weekend on Matt Bubala’s Show

Chinese space lab Tiangong-1 could possibly hit the Midwest this coming week. To predict the likelihood of this happening, Matt Bubala promised to buy his listeners and newsman Roger Badesch a taco if it the spacecraft lands in Arlington Heights, Illinois. In the past, other food chain places like Taco Bell have offered similar deals. Arlington Heights was a random map pick from producer Jess Raines. Rules for this contest are mentioned in the podcast.