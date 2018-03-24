Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, dumps water on teammate Cheslor Cuthbert, center, as Joel Goldberg interviews him after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, on Saturday, June 11, 2016. The Royals won the game 4-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Fox Sports KC’s Joel Goldberg: “I think the future’s really bright” for young Sox talent
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez, left, dumps water on teammate Cheslor Cuthbert, center, as Joel Goldberg interviews him after a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, on Saturday, June 11, 2016. The Royals won the game 4-1. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Fox Sports Kansas City Royals Live host Joel Goldberg joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz ahead of the Opening Week series between the Sox and KC. He discusses the Royals transitioning out of their ‘window’ and what to look for in the Danny Duffy-led starting rotation, the possibility of the young Sox developing into a 2014-15 Royals-like core and the value of Rick Renteria’s energy, the organizational view of Jorge Soler, and more.