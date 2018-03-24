× Fox Sports KC’s Joel Goldberg: “I think the future’s really bright” for young Sox talent

Fox Sports Kansas City Royals Live host Joel Goldberg joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz ahead of the Opening Week series between the Sox and KC. He discusses the Royals transitioning out of their ‘window’ and what to look for in the Danny Duffy-led starting rotation, the possibility of the young Sox developing into a 2014-15 Royals-like core and the value of Rick Renteria’s energy, the organizational view of Jorge Soler, and more.