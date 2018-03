× Yahoo Tech Critic David Pogue: “Don’t ever use that ‘Log In with Facebook’ thing”

Yahoo Tech Critic and Pogue’s Basics: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) for Simplifying the Technology in Your Life author David Pogue joins John to explain what happened between Facebook and Cambridge Analytica, that ultimately led to a #DeleteFacebook movement. Then, David tells John about some mind-blowing shortcuts for your iPhone and more.