Wintrust Business Lunch 3/23/18: Household Streaming, Employer Education, & P.F. Chang's CEO

We all know that streaming has had a big boom in recent years, but Andrea Hanis told Steve Bertrand how per household usage jumped 450%. Tom Gimbel explained how employers are picking up the slack from universities, Michael Osanloo explained the advantages P.F. Chang’s has in the casual dining space, and Front Row Phyllis previewed the upcoming entertainment events in and around the city.