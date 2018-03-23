Weekend Warning with snow in spring

Posted 6:43 PM, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:41PM, March 23, 2018

It will be a busy weekend in Chicago, with the March for our Lives on Saturday and the Shamrock Shuffle on Sunday. Plus, there’s snow in the forecast. All that means that there will likely be many delays on area roads. But Violeta Podrumedic reminds you that you can get on-demand traffic information with the Traffix Chicago app.

Related stories