Two-time winner of “Most Effective IT Team” is getting kids in college

ISAC has been around for 60 years and has sucessfully attracted new tech talent and has won Most Effective IT Team award for the second time, being the first state agency to do so. CIO Ramnath Cidambi joins the show to talk about how ISAC has stays relevant and how they help low-income students flourish. Sean Froelich fills in for Scott Kitun to learn about how tech is helping the modern student get to college, succeed in college and then finally, find a career.

