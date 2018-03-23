× The Opening Bell 3/23/18: How Will United Bounce Back After Pet Issues?

The biggest news of the week, sixty billion dollars worth of tariffs (that’s after the Dow dropped over 500 points yesterday). Steve Grzanich sat down to calm the nerves with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to work through how this news is impacting portfolios and what to do going forward. Brian Sumers (Airline Business Reporter at Skift.com) then jumped in on the United pet cargo story and detailed how the airline will practice the travel method going forward.