× The Loyola Ramblers Are On Fire! ‘Is It A Law?’ and Theatre Thursday with “Gates and Fences: The Performance” and “Why Do You Always Wear Black” | Full Show (March 22nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez (March 22nd) We start the show with the exciting news of Chicago’s Loyola Ramblers making it in to the elite 8 for the NCAA March Madness Bracket. WGN Sports analyist, MarK Carmen joins us by phone to give us the low-down. And, it’s Theatre Thursday! We bring on Paul Farhavar and Derrick Smith of the popular show, “Everyone’s A Lawyer” happening at Chicago’s Laugh Factory. Then, actors from the upcoming show, “Gates and Fences: The Performance” (Thelonious Stokes, Kiara Lanier and Demetrius “D Nash” Nash) join us live in studio to discuss their influential performance which shares a platform to tell their story of mass incarceration and speak about the criminal justice program from an insider’s perspective. Additionally, we bring on director, Anna Gelman of the show “Why Do You Always Wear Black?” to discuss what lead her to create this theatrical piece. And of course, we take listener calls for another segment of ‘Tell Me Something Good’.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael for guest info and inquires: TWITTER