× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.23.18: #DeleteFacebook, Loyola Ramblers Assistant Athletic Director, The Interview Show, Bright Side of Life

In light of the #DeleteFacebook movement, caused by major controversy involving Facebook users’ data, Yahoo Tech Critic and Pogue’s Basics: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) for Simplifying the Technology in Your Life author David Pogue joins John to describe some of the best shortcuts and security measures for devices like your iPhone. Then, Loyola Ramblers celebrate another win. John is joined by WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell and Loyola Assistant Athletic Director Bill Behrns to talk about scarf sales and NCAA success. “The Interview Show” Host Mark Bazer and “Pretty Late” Host Patti Vasquez preview Mark’s show tonight on PBS, and discuss the turmoil in President Trump’s office. Finally, John Williams and company gives you weekend events and the Bright Side of Life!