The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-23-18

It’s the end of the week and we have a wonderful show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with Carol Watson from Milk and Honey about the challenge of taking a product from the restaurant to the grocery store, WGN’s Kevin Powell tells us what we can look forward to as the Cubs and White Sox head into opening day, President of the Cook County Bar Association Dartesia Pitts talks about the Illinois primary and if we picked the right judges, the amazing singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy chats about her career and upcoming show at SPACE in Evanston, Cindy Wilson, legendary co-founder of the B-52’s discusses that bands longevity and her new solo record, Gang of Youths charismatic frontman Dave Le’aupepe talks about their latest record, “Go Farther in Lightness,” their sold out show next week at Subterranean and being on the bill for this summer’s Lollapalooza Festival and we end the show with the hilarious comedian and viral sensation Vic Dibitetto who returns to Chicago next week at the Park West.

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio