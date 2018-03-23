× The Carry Out 3-23-18: “It’s hard to not like Bruce Weber from his days taking the Illini to the title game but yet I still don’t”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Loyola Ramblers heading to the Elite 8, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Garry McCarthy starting their mudslinging, President Trump signing a $1.3 trillion spending bill, March For Our Lives events taking place tomorrow all around the country, the Bulls climbing down the standings and Chicago graffiti blasters destroying a work by a French street artist on the side of Cards Against Humanity’s headquarters.

