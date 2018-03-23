ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 22: Head coach Bruce Weber of the Kansas State Wildcats celebrates after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats during the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament South Regional at Philips Arena on March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kansas State defeated Kentucky 61-58. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Carry Out 3-23-18: “It’s hard to not like Bruce Weber from his days taking the Illini to the title game but yet I still don’t”
The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the Loyola Ramblers heading to the Elite 8, Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Garry McCarthy starting their mudslinging, President Trump signing a $1.3 trillion spending bill, March For Our Lives events taking place tomorrow all around the country, the Bulls climbing down the standings and Chicago graffiti blasters destroying a work by a French street artist on the side of Cards Against Humanity’sheadquarters.
