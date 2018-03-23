CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 07: Broadcasters Steve Stone (L) and Ken "Hawk" Harrelson call a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Oakland Athletics at U.S. Cellular Field on June 7, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Athletics defeated the White Sox 4-3. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Steve Stone: “The best pitch in baseball.. strike one”
White Sox baseball analyst, Steve Stone, joins the Steve Cochran Show for his first visit of the 2018 baseball season. Steve says these guys are looking for and edge every single day. Steve says he’s excited to be a part of WGN and he can’t wait to see what this team does. He loves this team.