× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.23.18: Winter storm watch?

It’s Friday and Eddie Olczyk is cancer free and we couldn’t be happier for our good friend. Steve Stone joined us for his first visit of the 2018 White Sox season and ET’s Keltie Knight talks Paris Hilton’s ring. Valerie Groth of the Ryan Banks Academy shares all the things they have been up to since her last visit and David Hochberg tries not to have a heart attack. Chuck Todd made a rare Friday visit as well.