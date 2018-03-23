× Sports Central, 03.23.18: Ramble On! Kevin Powell & John Williams talk to Loyola Asst. A.D., Bill Behrns; Kevin Fishbain talks NFL and GasMoneyBob

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell has fully loaded show to cap off the week! Chicago Sun-Times Madeline Kenney joins us again and you can check her out her latest Rambler basketball updates @madkenney. Kevin Fishbain, @kfishbain, from The Athletic gives us insight into the Chicago Bears. WGN Radio’s John Williams and Kevin simulcast an interview with Loyola Assistant Athletic Director, Bill Behrns. The show culminates with @GasMoneyBob of Barstool Sports – Chicago!

