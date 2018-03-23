× Sister Jean: “You can break my bracket anytime”

Sister Jean, the 98-year-old chaplain for the Loyola-Chicago men’s team, joined Bill and Wendy over the phone this morning to talk about the Ramblers heading to the Elite Eight.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.