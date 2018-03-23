× ‘Once you have a bobblehead, you know you’ve made it’ – Bobbleheads of Loyola’s Sister Jean now on sale

According to Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, “Once you have a bobblehead, you know you’ve made it.” For Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, she’s made it for a second time.

The Museum today announced that pre-orders are being taken for a new, limited edition bobblehead featuring Sister Jean, the 98-year-old team chaplain for the Loyola Ramblers. Sister Jean has become a national celebrity as the Ramblers have reached the Elite Eight, the national quarterfinals of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Sister Jean has been with the team since 1994. She was first depicted as a bobblehead that was given away at games in 2011 and 2015.

The bobbleheads, which feature Sister Jean in her Loyola jacket and scarf, are available for pre-order in the Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store at https://store.bobbleheadhall.com/products/sisterjean and at www.loyolaramblers.com. The bobbleheads cost $25 each plus a flat rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to arrive in June. Each bobblehead will be individually numbered and come in a collector’s box.

The bobbleheads, which are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, are officially licensed by Loyola University Chicago and are being produced in conjunction with the Loyola University Athletic Department. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bobblehead benefit the Loyola Athletic Fund and the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary.