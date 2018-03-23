× Musician Margaret Glaspy: “Being a singer-songwriter is a crazy job because you are trying to be good at a lot of things”

The amazing singer-songwriter Margaret Glaspy joins Justin to talk about her career, how often she is able to come to Chicago, how coming from a musical family has helped her, the formal and informal music training she has received through the years, where she finds inspiration, her critically acclaimed 2016 record “Emotions and Math,” her recent released EP, “Born Yesterday,” how her music has evolved since “Emotions and Math” and her show on April 3rd at SPACE in Evanston.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio