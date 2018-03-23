× Loyola Ramblers Assistant Athletic Director Bill Behrns celebrates yet another Ramblers NCAA March Madness win

Loyola Ramblers Assistant Athletic Director Bill Behrns joins John and Sports Reporter Kevin Powell to celebrate another win by the Loyola Ramblers in last night’s NCAA match-up with the Nevada Wolf Pack. The John Williams Show is adding to Loyola’s boom in apparel sales to help them celebrate!