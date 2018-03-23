DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: The Loyola Ramblers celebrate after beating the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Loyola Ramblers Assistant Athletic Director Bill Behrns celebrates yet another Ramblers NCAA March Madness win
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 17: The Loyola Ramblers celebrate after beating the Tennessee Volunteers 63-62 in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center on March 17, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Loyola Ramblers Assistant Athletic Director Bill Behrns joins John and Sports Reporter Kevin Powell to celebrate another win by the Loyola Ramblers in last night’s NCAA match-up with the Nevada Wolf Pack. The John Williams Show is adding to Loyola’s boom in apparel sales to help them celebrate!