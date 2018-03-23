× Kevin Powell: “You are nitpicking at this point if you are trying to find holes in the Cubs roster”

WGN‘s Kevin Powell joins Justin to talk about the upcoming baseball season and what we can expect from the Cubs and White Sox. Will the Cubs be able to rebound and make another trip to the World Series? Are you happy with the White Sox rebuild? Will they be competitive this year? Kevin has all the answers. And don’t forget to check out the excellent Powell at the Park podcast.

