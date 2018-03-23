× How did Milk and Honey take a product from their restaurant to the shelves of the grocery store?

It’s a special Friday evening episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Milk and Honey owner, CEO and Chief Creative Officer Carol Watson about her career, when she decided to open her cafe in Wicker Park back in 2002, how she was able to take the granola they made in the cafe to being sold at grocery stores, what she knew about getting her product on grocery store shelves, the goal of expanding the granola business to the East and West coasts, the challenges of growing the business and why she chooses to stay in Chicago.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio