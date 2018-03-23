× Gang of Youths frontman David Le’aupepe: “I genuinely believe in the redemptive power of rock and roll music”

David Le’aupepe of the terrific Sydney, Australia indie-rock band Gang of Youths joins Justin to chat about his career, how Chicago is the epicenter of all the music he loves, their recent record, “Go Farther in Lightness,” how “triumph over adversity” is woven into the fabric of the band, where he draws his songwriting from, the diversity of their sound, how he plays every room like its an arena, their show next week at Subterranean and being on the bill for Lollapalooza.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio