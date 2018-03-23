× Dark as a Dungeon: Songs and stories from America’s coal mining history

Dave Hoekstra takes a look at the history of coal mining in Illinois and the profession’s influence on the American musical experience. He talks with “labor songster”/historian Bucky Halker and musician Billy Prine about the heritage of mining and work-based music as a form of record and storytelling of the blue collar experience. Bernie Harsey, longtime President of the UMWA Local 1825 in Du Quoin, IL and Taylorville, IL union head Jody Hogge give their first-hand perspective on issues in the mines, mine closures, how things have changed in terms of union benefits benefits, and more.